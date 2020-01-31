Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on the recommendation of the National Assembly, appointed advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as Deputy Public Protector for a period of seven years effective from 1 February.

The appointment of advocate Gcaleka follows the expiry of the term of office of advocate Kevin Malunga.

Gcaleka is a former special advisor in the ministries of the national treasury, home affairs and public service and administration.

She previously served as senior state advocate and senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority.

She is an admitted advocate of the high court of South Africa and a former National Chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa. Advocate Gcaleka is also a member of the Black Lawyers Association.

“President Ramaphosa has wished advocate Gcaleka well on her new role and is confident she will execute the responsibilities before her with diligence and commitment,” reads a statement from the presidency.

Ramaphosa further thanked advocate Malunga for his contribution in the office of the public protector and service to the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.