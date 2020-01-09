Government 9.1.2020 10:57 am

Ramaphosa calls on supporters to build ANC’s legacy

News24 Wire
Ramaphosa calls on supporters to build ANC’s legacy

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to supporters and commuters at Kimberly Taxi Rank, 9 January 2019, after his walk about before the the rally on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

He assured the cheering crowd that doing this would make the party fit for purpose and fit to continue addressing the needs of its people.

Hundreds of ANC supporters packed the Mayibuye Multipurpose Centre in Galeshewe, Kimberley, as the party celebrated 108 years on Wednesday.

Delivering his address at the event, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa called on members to build the party’s legacy.

“We need to get rid of all the deviant tendencies that have emerged in our ranks. Get rid of corruption in the ANC and reposition the party so it is loved more,” he said.

He assured the cheering crowd that doing this would make the ANC fit for purpose and fit to continue addressing the needs of its people.

Ramaphosa also told the group that the ANC would focus on growing the province’s economy by tapping into its natural resources.

“The Northern Cape is blessed with many minerals – manganese, iron ore, chrome and many others. These are the minerals we want to see properly exploited,” he said.

“We want to export finished goods from here to other countries in the world, attracting investment, building our economy,” he added.

He also confirmed that the land reform process would go ahead in the province.

“Expropriating land is what is going to happen because it is [important] to revamp the agriculture in this province.”

He thanked leaders, such as struggle icon Sol Plaatje, who shaped the ANC, and urged the crowd to continue building on the legacy of its past leaders.

“We have been given a powerful instrument to change the lives of our people. We need to build it into the powerful organisation that it should be,” he said.

The president sang happy birthday, before dignitaries cut a green and yellow cake.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa honours Richard Maponya with state funeral 9.1.2020
ANC arrogance bodes ill for SA citizens and Africa 9.1.2020
ANC celebrations bring hope – and ire 9.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

Environment Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Beware of Australia bushfire disinformation

Education Passing matric has become a hollow victory

Multimedia Matrics celebrate top results

Courts Eskom is hiding inefficiencies, maladministration from court – Nersa


today in print

Read Today's edition