Government 30.11.2019 06:20 am

SAA nosedive likely to end in yet another bailout

Anastasi Mokgobu
Government must now make a choice whether to bail it out or reconstitute it as a smaller machine, which is still going to lead to job losses.

While South African Airways (SAA) dithered over how to respond to its latest crises yesterday, it may have to plead with government for another bailout to avoid the complete collapse of the airline, which could have easily been avoided by taking accountability and playing an oversight role. According to political analyst Daniel Silke, the strike caused a “vast amount of brand damage”, which had the potential to collapse everything. To add to SAA’s woes, on Thursday travel insurance company TIC withdrew its cover of SAA yesterday and major travel agency Flight Centre has reportedly stopped recommending SAA to its customers....
