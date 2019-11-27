Ramaphosa launches R25bn economic revival plan in Waterberg District

President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook a whirlwind visit to Limpopo on Monday and Tuesday to launch two separate but crucial programmes that could have a huge impact on the lives of hundreds of people in the province.

His visit was characterised by closed sessions with various stakeholders to convince them to buy into the vision of the multibillion-rand district development model.

This model is being piloted in the Waterberg District that was chosen to revive mining towns and agriculture which have been driving factors behind the economy of the area. The area has recently experienced increased unemployment especially among the youth.

At the launch of the district model in Lephalale on Tuesday, Ramaphosa indicated more than R25bn of the R360bn pledged by investors would be ploughed into the district for development.

“From now, there will be serious monitoring of the model. Those who bring corrupt activities will be asked to leave.”

To loud applause, he also bemoaned the increasing dysfunction of municipalities.

“I think we have found a good model of development. From here, we will do the monitoring of all the districts,” Ramaphosa said.

If successful, the development model could be launched in all 44 districts across the country.

Earlier in the week, Ramaphosa launched 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children in the same area.

It comes at a time when the province is still reeling after the kidnapping, rape and murder of 12-year-old schoolgirl Thandi Mampane, and the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana in separate incidents.

Ramaphosa described gender-based violence as a “great shame” on society.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.