Government 19.11.2019 06:05 am

DA slams auctions ban amid foot-and-mouth outbreak

Gcina Ntsaluba
Sores in the mouth of animals suffering from foot-and-mouth disease causes reluctance to eat and lameness. Image: Farmer's Weekly website

Agricultural entities have not ensured any form of post-outbreak management protocols, which include testing and vaccination, the DA’s Noko Masipa said.

The national department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has placed a moratorium on livestock auctions in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the North West and Limpopo following a number of confirmed cases of foot-and-mouth disease in Limpopo. Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said, based on investigations, it was discovered an auction was implicated in spreading the disease. “The department thought it wise to temporarily suspend all activities that involve the coming together of cloven-hoofed animals, including auctions, until the department knows exactly where the disease is,” said Ngcobo. Since the three other provinces were close to Limpopo, the department thought it would be...
