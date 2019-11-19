DA slams auctions ban amid foot-and-mouth outbreak

Sores in the mouth of animals suffering from foot-and-mouth disease causes reluctance to eat and lameness. Image: Farmer's Weekly website
The national department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has placed a moratorium on livestock auctions in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the North West and Limpopo following a number of confirmed cases of foot-and-mouth disease in Limpopo.
Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said, based on investigations, it was discovered an auction was implicated in spreading the disease.
“The department thought it wise to temporarily suspend all activities that involve the coming together of cloven-hoofed animals, including auctions, until the department knows exactly where the disease is,” said Ngcobo.
Since the three other provinces were close to Limpopo, the department thought it would be wise to temporary ban livestock auctions there, too.
According to Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development Noko Masipa, the temporary ban on livestock auctions was a poor attempt at treating a symptom of the crisis rather than the disease itself.
“The department, as well as its entities, the Agricultural Research Council and its affiliate Onderstepoort Biological Products, which are mandated to aid farmers and the livestock industry in times of crisis, have failed to come to the party,” said Masipa.
He said Onderstepoort Biological Products is tasked through legislation to ensure the prevention and control of animal diseases that impact food security, human health and livelihoods but was not meeting its mandate.
“[Its] responsibilities are meant to be met through the development and manufacturing of innovative and efficient products to ensure the affordability and accessibility of vaccines for livestock, through numerous distribution channels. Presently, the organisation is not meeting this mandate with regard to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.”
The department said in a statement that on November 1, veterinary services were alerted to clinical signs suspected to be foot-and-mouth disease in a herd of cattle on a farm in the Molemole local municipality of Capricorn, Limpopo.
Samples were collected and foot-and-mouth disease was confirmed by the Agricultural Research Council-Onderstepoort Veterinary Research transboundary animal disease programme.
“The fact that the same serotype that was discovered during the Vhembe foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has emerged in Molemole cattle confirms the inability of these entities to effectively work together to serve our livestock industry.
“Even more worrying is the fact that neither of these entities have ensured any form of post-outbreak management protocols, which include testing, vaccination and general management of red zone areas,” said Masipa.
He said the department and its entities needed to do more to protect farmers, by ensuring they fulfilled their mandates and used grants in a manner that would protect livestock, farmers and jobs.
Foot-and-mouth disease is mainly spread by the movement of infected animals. It is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle, pigs (domestic and wild), sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed animals.
The disease does not affect humans and it is safe to consume products of cloven-hoofed animals, such as meat and milk.
– gcinan@citizen.co.za
