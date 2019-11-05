Almost R200m spent on another failed dairy project under Magashule’s watch – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has released a statement on “another ailing land reform agri-village project in the Free State”, the province which brought us the Vrede Dairy Project, which was linked to the controversial Gupta family, with reports alleging that R30 million intended for the project was laundered and used for the 2013 wedding ceremony of Vega Gupta at Sun City, and that only 1% of the R220 million allocated to the dairy by government was spent on farming.

According to the DA, a visit to an agri-village at Wilhelmina outside Ficksburg “exposed yet another empty promise of a better life for the thirteen beneficiaries and their families who are living there”.

An earlier visit at another agri-village, Dityatalawa, “exposed a derelict dairy, apple orchards in ruins and little other activity for the 50 beneficiaries”. The project has cost R150 million so far, according to the DA.

Wilhelmina is a “government-owned farm has 35.8 hectares of peach and 8.5 hectares of cherry orchards. In addition, 25 dairy cattle, an apple orchard and vegetable production were later introduced.”

The DA said the project had cost a total of R48.404 million so far, but only generated R2.5 million in income between 2010 and 2018.

In addition, they said the projected had only allowed its beneficiaries an income of R5,000 per month, for only five months of the year, and that the rest of the time, “they are left to live very frugally”.

“It is clear that at both Diyatalawa (R150 million investment) and Wilhelmina (R48.4 million investment), the large investments by government have failed to bring about a sustainable income or improve the long term outlook for a better life among beneficiaries,” the DA said.

Both the Vrede Dairy Project and one involving the Dityatalawa and Wilhelmina agri-villages went ahead under then Free State premier Ace Magashule’s watch. He hailed the agri-villages as important projects during various State of the Province Addresses, according to the DA.

Magashule, who is currently the African National Congress’s (ANC) secretary-general, had his offices raided by the Hawks in 2018 over the Vrede project, although those charges were later dropped.

A report from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane called for Magashule to institute disciplinary action against implicated officials, rather than finding him guilty of any wrongdoing. The report was slammed by the DA as a “whitewash” of corruption, as well as by the South African Federation of Trade Unions for its failure to hold those allegedly responsible for the scandal accountable – Magashula as well as the Guptas and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.

The report was successfully set aside in May this year, following an application from the DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.