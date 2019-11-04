Nelson Mandela Bay council sits again to decide mayor Bobani’s fate

The Nelson Mandela Bay council will sit again on Monday for a Special Council Meeting to discuss a motion of no confidence in executive mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Last month, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya abruptly cancelled the special sitting at the 11th hour in an early morning communication, citing “safety concerns”, News24 reported.

This after it was largely mooted that Bobani would finally see the axe fall on his tenure following a change in the numbers in the council for the ANC – one of the governing coalition partners.

Former DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip, who resigned from all party positions last month along with DA leader Mmusi Maimane, took his seat in the chamber ahead of the scheduled move against Bobani.

Trollip, while stepping away from all party positions, is still a DA member and seemingly still holds his position in council.

It remains to be seen if this will continue following his resignation from party leadership.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga is also attending the council meeting.

The sitting began on Monday with a moment of silence for ANC councillor Mzuvukile Boti, who died in October.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.