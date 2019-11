The Greater Tzaneen local municipality in Limpopo is working around the clock to furnish reasons to the office of the public protector as to why the institution, which is currently drowning in debt, appointed two security companies providing a similar service at an exorbitant fee. A fortnight ago, the office of the public protector wrote to the municipality’s manager, Serapelo Matlala, asking why the municipality appointed a second security company to guard its premises and councillors. The protector also wanted Matlala to provide all documents relating to the appointment of the company and furnish reasons why they were appointed in...

A fortnight ago, the office of the public protector wrote to the municipality’s manager, Serapelo Matlala, asking why the municipality appointed a second security company to guard its premises and councillors.

The protector also wanted Matlala to provide all documents relating to the appointment of the company and furnish reasons why they were appointed in the first place. This includes evaluation and adjudication documents, council resolution and payment receipts and others.

The public protector’s office gave Matlala until yesterday to respond to the letter.

In September, the municipality appointed Ulwazi Security Group to offer security services at the municipality.

But the move has opened a can of worms for the agricultural town, the office of the public protector, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the public because everyone is spitting mad about Ulwazi’s appointment.

Ulwazi was appointed at a cost of more than R700,000. It was supposed to offer services to the municipality for a month. The contract lapsed on October 15 but the company continues to provide services to the municipality.

The appointment of Ulwazi comes after another company was hired by Tzaneen to provide similar services for which it was paid about R1 million a month.

“This means the municipality pays the two companies R1.7 million a month for a single job, while several thousands of people go to bed with empty stomachs.

“This is not on. I think the office of the public protector is spot-on. We need answers. We cannot afford to fold our arms while our money goes down the drain,” Samwu chairperson Moses Malatji said yesterday.

Yesterday the municipality said they hired the second company because councillors were no longer safe at the municipal building during meetings.

The institution said some of its councillors and employees had been physically attacked while others were insulted.

The Citizen can confirm that last month Matlala was assaulted by angry construction workers, who accused the municipality of failing to pay their invoices.

In light of this, the municipality opened a case of assault at the Tzaneen police station and Matlala was allegedly forced to take sick leave.

Three other special council sittings were disrupted by the same workers in a push for payment.

Municipal spokesperson Nevil Ndlala said an internal security risk assessment determined there was still a security risk at the municipal buildings. He said as a result the services of Ulwazi were extended for another month.

Ndlala further said the municipality had dispatched one of its directors to submit a list of answers to the office of the public protector in Polokwane as per instruction.

“We have nothing to hide,” said Ndlala.

