Ramaphosa appoints new KZN DPP

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named advocate Elaine Zungu as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court.

Zungu’s appointment comes into effect on Friday.

The DPP has been appointed in terms of sections 6(2) and 9(1) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act 32 of 1998 in consultation with the National Director of Public Prosecutions and justice minister.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Zungu’s appointment was in line with the president’s commitment to strengthen the criminal justice system.

Diko said she had extensive prosecutorial and managerial experience as well as extensive experience in the law fraternity.

She added Ramaphosa was satisfied, within the context of the NPA Act, that Zungu was “a fit and proper person – with due regard to her experience, conscientiousness and integrity – to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the office concerned”.

