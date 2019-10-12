Lack of skills, opportunities to blame for corruption in municipalities, says Dlamini Zuma

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has reportedly said that corruption and infighting at local government level can be blamed for the lack of skills and opportunities in municipalities.

EWN reports that the minister said that a situation like this creates problems and encourages corruption and infighting in municipalities.

“That’s why councillors get killed,” Dlamini Zuma was quoted as saying.

The publication reported that Dlamini Zuma was on Saturday addressing attendees of the second instalment of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Inclusive Growth Forum gathering in Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister said that not investing in small to medium-size enterprises at local government level hampers economic growth and results in malfeasance and instability.

The failures of municipalities are an indictment to all spheres of governance, Dlamini Zuma reportedly said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

