Eskom appoints interim group treasurer

Eskom has appointed Mandla Maleka as the state-owned entity’s interim group treasurer, following the resignation of Andre Pillay, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Pillay spent just two years in the post, but had been with the troubled utility for eight years.

Following his resignation, Eskom CFO Calib Cassim said Pillay was asked to stay on for two months to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

Maleka joined Eskom in 1999, after serving as a director in the National Treasury budget office.

Before being appointed interim group treasurer, Maleka was Eskom’s Chief Economist and Head of Portfolio Management and Foreign Exchange trading. He was also responsible for the hedging of Eskom’s foreign exchange derivatives and commodities.

“We have appointed Mr Mandla Maleka as Interim Group Treasurer to ensure business continuity and are confident he will successfully hold the fort until a permanent Group Treasurer is appointed,” Cassim said.

