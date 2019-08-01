Ramaphosa makes appointments to Commission for Gender Equality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed nine commissioners to the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the Presidency revealed on Thursday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 3 of the Commission on Gender Equality Act and Section 193(4) (b) of the Constitution, appointed members of the Commission for Gender Equality, effective today, August 1, 2019,” spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Thursday.

The Chapter 9 statutory body was established to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality.

“The CGE advances, promotes and protects gender equality in South Africa through undertaking research, public education, policy development, legislative initiatives, effective monitoring and litigation,” Diko said.

Ramaphosa has appointed the following individuals on a full-time basis until 2024: Tamara Eugenia Mathebula, Octavia Lindiwe Ntuli-Tloubatla, Jennifer Smout, Mbuyiselo Botha, Tlaleng Mofokeng and O’Hara Ngoma-Diseko.

Mathebula will serve as chairperson until the end of her term in October 2022.

The president has also appointed the following individuals on a part-time basis till 2024: Nomasonto Grace Mazibuko, Dibeela Gertrude Mothupi and Busisiwe Deyi.

“President Ramaphosa has wished the new commissioners well in their roles,” Diko said.

– News24 wires

