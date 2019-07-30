eThekwini Municipality records over R500 million irregular expenditure

The eThekwini Municipality recorded more than half a billion rand in irregular expenditure at the end of the 2018/2019 financial year.

According to a report tabled at an executive committee (Exco) meeting on Tuesday, the total of R581,492,759.38 included R138,272,435.63 relating to previous financial years and R443,220,323.75 relating to the 2018/2019 financial year.

The numbers created concern among opposition parties, but officials maintained they were, in fact, on top of the situation due to more financial controls being in place than before.

Officials also claimed that the irregular expenditure had more to do with cautious bookkeeping and methodology than out of control spending.

According to the report, the city’s water, electricity and transport departments were among the biggest culprits, incurring irregular expenditure of R229 million, R179 million and R60 million respectively.

The report said that depending on the outcome of investigations by line departments, the internal investigations unit (City Integrity and Investigations Unit – CIIU) and the Municipal Public Account Committee (MPAC) “further action may arise, including disciplinary action, recovery of monies and criminal charges”.

“The city’s process to address unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure is currently being aligned to the amended Municipal Finance Management Act, Circular 68. Once finalised, relevant reports will be submitted to the respective stakeholders, as prescribed, including council,” said the report.

eThekwini’s Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader, Nicole Graham, said her party was concerned at the increase and blamed it on the ANC-led city for having “done everything to decrease oversight of finances in this city”.

“There is virtually no consequence management in this city. We also have no way of knowing what the CIIU is investigating. How can we provide a recommendation [on what action to take] if we never see what is being investigated?” asked Graham.

CIIU reports are currently not presented to the executive council for deliberation.

But eThekwini’s chief financial officer, Krish Kumar, said while “there could be” fraud and corruption among the irregular expenditure, the city had instituted better financial controls and had contained it.

“It is an issue about interpretation. We are cautious and deem certain line items irregular so that the auditor-general doesn’t flag it. The bulk of the irregular expenditure is in 10 to 15 contracts. We still look at whether goods and services were received and the value for money received,” said Kumar.

He also said that despite Graham’s assertions that a financial oversight committee was needed, there had been irregular expenditure when one had been in place.

Kumar said, “the bigger issue” that would worry him was if the city had recorded fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

“That would be something that I would really be worried about in terms of value for money and that expenses were not properly dealt with – there would be huge consequences there.”

While there should be consequence management as a result of the report, said Kumar, irregular expenditure was “the lesser of two evils”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

