New KZN provincial police commissioner appointment welcomed

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on Monday welcomed the appointment of new provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.

“The appointment of the new provincial commissioner could not have come at a better time as the department of community safety and liaison had just tabled a budget policy statement which outlines the province’s key priorities in the fight against crime,” said Kaunda.

Jula, who was the Western Cape police commissioner, has more than 35 years of experience in the police service and is expected to resume his duties from August 1, Kaunda’s office said.

Kaunda said he was looking forward to working with Jula in defeating the scourge of crime in the province and said Jula’s impeccable record and experience at a senior management level in the police would stand him in good stead.

“One of the critical aspects of his job will be to improve community policing which requires close collaboration with community crime fighting structures,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda’s office said he had scheduled a meeting with Jula and the outgoing acting provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanha Mkhwanazi.

Kaunda thanked Mkhwanazi and wished him well as he returns to police head office in Pretoria to lead the Operational Response Services. He thanked Police Minister General Bheki Cele, and National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole for finalising the appointment of a full-time provincial commissioner, saying it would stabilise the provincial police.

– African News Agency (ANA)

