DA rejects land reform and agriculture ‘high risk, low reward’ report

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the report of the multi-disciplinary advisory panel on land reform and agriculture released to the public on Sunday morning, saying its recommendations are “high risk, low reward”.

The DA believed that legal and thorough land reform was essential in South Africa, DA shadow deputy minister of agriculture, land reform, and rural development Thandeka Mbabama said.

However, as all indicators made clear, multiple failures and corruption of the ANC government over 25 years had brought land reform to its knees, and now “the political play to expropriate land is a last desperate bandage on a very serious injury”, she said in a statement.

The DA therefore rejected the outcomes of the multi-disciplinary advisory panel on land reform and agriculture with regards to land expropriation without compensation and other untenable suggestions it made.

“Its suggestions are high risk, and at best promise low reward for those in need of meaningful land reform,” Mbabama said.

The presidential panel, headed by Vuyo Mahlati, was not unanimous in giving the green light for the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution, for the expropriation of land without compensation. The panel’s outcomes, therefore, should not be seen to unanimously support expropriation of land.

Worse still, the report rejected providing land title and security of tenure to South Africans living on communal land. The DA was highly dismayed by this outcome. Denying title to communal land perpetuated the wrongs of the past and denied ownership of land to hundreds of thousands of people.

The report’s key recommendations, which would be disastrous for the economy and investor confidence if implemented, included:

– Amending of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation (not a unanimous finding);

– Relocating the department to the presidency, providing the president greater control over land reform, despite entire departments and ministries of officials employed by the state already to handle this – the DA believed instead that President [Cyril] Ramaphosa should either trust his ministers and departments, or replace them; and,

– Rejecting private titling of communal land, which would potentially deny hundreds of thousands of South Africans the right to own property in their own name.

“These are high risk, low reward positions for the panel to have taken. The majority endorsement of land expropriation without compensation will further batter our ailing economy, and the suggestion to move land reform to the presidency will undermine the entire department and the minister, and would move this crucial function to an office without the specialisations necessary to execute [the task],” Mbabama said.

“We also cannot understand how an audit of foreign land ownership would advance land reform. The two are unrelated, and such an audit would thus be an enormous waste of limited public money.”

The DA would carefully study the full report with a view to tabling a comprehensive alternative, in keeping with its long-held position on advancing land reform without expropriation.

“We unequivocally support the legal and constitutionally outlined processes for land reform. However, the ANC cannot continue to pin its land reform failures of the past 25 years on the Constitution.”

If land reform was not approached correctly, the consequences would be disastrous. The DA would continue to unashamedly fight to protect the Constitution, while ensuring land ownership for more South Africans, Mbabama said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

