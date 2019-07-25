DA rids itself of GladAfrica-tainted Tshwane manager Mosola

Tshwane City manager Moeketsi Mosola will vacate his office at the end of July after he reached a mutual separation agreement with the City of Tshwane on Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said.

“The people of Tshwane should know that this decision was not taken lightly. The DA-led City has attempted on two occasions to suspend Masola for his role in the GladAfrica matter and for contravening the Code of Conduct for Municipal Staff members, set out in the Municipal Systems Act,” DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said in a statement.

Moodey said the agreement was reached in a closed sitting of the Tshwane City Council.

On February 28, the African National Congress in Tshwane rejected Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s settlement with engineering consultancy firm GladAfrica — which has an irregular contract with the City. At the time, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa said Mokgalapa did not have the power to terminate the GladAfrica irregular contract and make the settlement of “a corrupt golden handshake of R250 million” payable at the end of June without approaching the Tshwane Council for approval.

The Auditor-General made adverse findings on the highly controversial R12 billion contact, declaring it irregular. Earlier in February, Mokgalapa announced that the contract, which had already gobbled more than R300 million of Tshwane’s money – would only be cancelled at the end of the financial year.

The contract was effected by the City of Tshwane in November 2017 to receive assistance in the roll-out of infrastructure projects valued at R12 billion.

On Thursday, Moodey said that the DA-led caucus also “worked hard” to have an investigation into the Glad Africa matter undertaken by an external investigator.

“On both occasions, the ANC and [the Economic Freedom Fighters] EFF prevented the DA caucus from suspending the city manager. Because of the constraints of legislation, and the protection of the ANC and EFF, a mutual termination agreement is the most practical way to move forward for the benefit of the residents of the City,” he said.

“We believe that more costly and time-consuming litigation on the matter would not aid us in bringing it to a quick resolution. Our number one mission is delivering better service and to improve the lives of the people of Tshwane. We will not allow anyone [to] get in the way of this mandate. The City will now move forward to advertise the position of City Manager and will ensure only the best possible candidates are considered for appointment.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

