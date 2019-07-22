Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs launches official Twitter page

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Monday launched an official Twitter page in an effort to strengthen its oversight work.

Chairperson of the committee Advocate Bongani Bongo said the platform is intended to bridge the communication gap between the committee and the people requiring services from the home affairs department.

“If we are to enhance service delivery to the required standards, we must be willing to adapt to changes in the environment in which we operate. Social media presents an opportunity for instantaneous communication with the public and will assist in providing first-hand information about their daily experiences at home affairs offices,” said Bongo.

He said that the committee intended to use issues raised on the social media platform as a basis for its oversight over the department and the department will also be required from time to time, to respond directly on issues raised on the platform.

“But people must also realise that oversight does not only mean highlighting the negatives, it should also highlight those departmental systems that are working to enable the department to replicate positives across its system and improve service delivery.”

The committee’s Twitter page is @PConHomeAffairs.

– African News Agency (ANA)

