Tourism minister urges UN member states to fight poverty in Mandela Day address

South African Tourism Minister Mmamolo Kubayi-Ngubane on Thursday urged all United Nations member states to uphold late renowned statesman Nelson Mandela’s principles and follow in his footsteps in fighting poverty in the world.

Kubayi-Ngubane said this year South Africa was commemorating the 101st anniversary of the birth of its first democratically elected president Mandela under the theme “action against poverty”.

“Madiba believed that all of us, no matter our background, can make a difference. He believed that every man, woman and child should take responsibility to change the world for the better,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

“While extreme poverty has eased considerably since the 1990s, pockets of the worst forms of poverty still persists, not least on the continent of Africa.

“In honour of the legacy and values espoused by Mandela and in upholding the founding principles of this august inter-governmental body we should as [the] Member States, redouble our efforts in the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

“We must further utilise the International Nelson Mandela day to interrogate and reflect on what more can be done to enhance our universal social protection systems and what sorts of targeted measures we can employ to reduce extreme poverty by 2030.”

Kubayi-Ngubane was speaking at the informal meeting of the General Assembly which was observing the annual Nelson Mandela International Day at UN headquarters in New York.

She said failure to heed the call by Mandela to take action and inspire change will be to reverse the gains we have made in making the world a better place for all.

“As we celebrate Madiba, we reiterate our call for the United Nations, to rededicate and reassert itself as a premier global institution in the execution of its special responsibility to shape a world free of fear, want and prejudice,” she said.

“We call on all nations of the world, developed and developing alike to emulate Tata Mandela’s values of tolerance, dialogue, respect, unity and reconciliation and to embrace his qualities of humility, forgiveness and compassion and his dedication to the service of humanity.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

