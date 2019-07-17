Where are the vaunted budget cuts? Buthelezi asks Ramaphosa

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Wednesday that it appeared members of parliament were expected to “rubberstamp” the presidential budget vote despite no data being available for the budget cycle.

Buthelezi made the comments at the National Assembly, where budget votes are currently under discussion.

“Every budget highlights performance indicators, and relates these to the outcomes of the Medium-Term Strategic Framework.

“In the presidency, performance indicators include quarterly monitoring reports on such things as economic policy, job creation, fighting corruption, service delivery and social transformation. These indicators relate to the strategic outcomes of nation building, inclusive growth, an efficient public service and the safety of all South Africans.

“One should then be able to get a bird’s eye-view of how the presidency is faring based on its performance indicators.

“Unfortunately, though, there is no data available for this budget cycle. Nor is there data for last year, or the year before, or the year before that,” said Buthelezi.

He described this as a “monumental shortcoming” that would have “been pounced on in a parliamentary oversight committee”.

Buthelezi said that “yet again”, MPs were being asked to rubberstamp a budget they had not interrogated beforehand because there was no oversight committee within the presidency.

He said this was a hindrance to parliament being able to fulfil its mandate and placed the president in the embarrassing position of answering questions that should have been fielded by the accounting officer in the presidency.

Buthelezi said that last year the house was told that by 2021, almost R30 million needed to be cut from the presidency’s budgets, and that one of the ways this would be done was by reducing consultants. He asked why in the budget presented on Wednesday, expenditure on consultants and advisory services was set to increase “at an average rate of 30.6% over the medium term”.

“Surely the re-establishment of the research and policy unit should reduce the need for consultants and advisory services? If the budget is no longer going to be cut here – but instead dramatically increased – where will the necessary cuts be made?” he asked.

Buthelezi said expenditure on compensation of employees was set to increase, expenditure on travel and subsistence was set to increase, expenditure on cabinet services was set to increase and catering for departmental activities was set to increase. “Where are the cuts?” he again asked.

“Honourable speaker, when it comes to the Medium-Term Expenditure Estimate, transfers and subsidies to provinces and municipalities register a 100% decrease. On the other end of the scale, transfers and subsidies to departmental agencies and accounts have increased at an average rate of 133%.

“How do we explain these figures to South Africa, when parliament is not even apprised of what they mean or why these decisions have been taken?” asked Buthelezi.

He said that last month, a lekgotla of the ruling party agreed to reduce unemployment from 26% to 14% in the next five years. “That is good news for the 10 million unemployed South Africans. How it will be done, when our GDP is shrinking, remains to be seen.”

Buthelezi said it was laudable that a budget had been allocated within the presidency to track progress on the outcome of the 2018 Youth Summit, in line with unemployment being declared a national crisis.

“But where is the budget to track progress on the Presidential Summit on Gender Based Violence? That summit was held seven months ago, yet government is still talking about how to implement its resolutions.

“In the meantime, our women are facing war. Femicide is five times higher in South Africa than anywhere else in the world.”

Buthelezi said the IFP supported the budget “in the hope that answers to our questions will be forthcoming” .

– African News Agency (ANA)

