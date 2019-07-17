PSA slams Mchunu over ‘contradictory reports’ on public service jobs

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Wednesday it is increasingly disturbed about contradicting reports by the minister of public service and administration, Senzo Mchunu, regarding the public service wage bill.

Government is trying to cut its bloated public service wage bill and is now offering early retirement to 30,000 workers.

Mchunu said billions of rand can be saved through early retirements and that there were consultations on other ways government can trim the fat. However, Mchunu said public servants’ jobs were safe, for now.

But the PSA said either Mchunu was misled or was intentionally creating the perception that consultation was indeed taking place to cause mistrust between unions and their members.

The workers’ association also said it was a contradictory statement that money will be saved by granting early retirement packages for employees aged between 55 and 59, while new jobs have been promised to hopeful youths who want to pursue a career in the public service.

The PSA said government was clearly busy with a retrenchment exercise, allegedly without following due processes. Labour has already lodged a dispute to ensure that the process is stopped and aligned to the provisions of the Labour Relations Act by which it is regulated.

The PSA further called on Mchunu to refrain from making disturbing statements that do not contribute to sound labour relations and rather urgently revert to the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council to ensure that proper consultation takes place in line with the provisions of legislation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

