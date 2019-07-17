Government 17.7.2019 03:01 pm

SA government needs to move away from ‘silo’ mentality, says Ramaphosa

ANA
Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa tables the presidency budget during a debate in the National Assembly. Photo: GCIS

Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa tables the presidency budget during a debate in the National Assembly. Photo: GCIS

The president says each structure of government operates on its own, without much reference to another.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday warned that government departments and structures working in “silos” was a huge deterrent to investment and development in the country.

Tabling the presidency budget, Ramaphosa cited the example of how the introduction of stringent visa regulations had a massive impact on the tourism sector.

“The truth is that a lack of coordination between national and provincial government departments and at local government level has not served our country well,” he said.

“We have slid into a pattern of operating in silos, where each government department, each structure of government operates on its own without much reference to each other.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa mourns passing of two legendary South African artists 17.7.2019
DA welcomes SIU investigation into ‘dodgy’ Free State asbestos contract 13.7.2019
Is self-confessed liar Bruce Koloane being recalled as ambassador? 13.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition