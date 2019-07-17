SA government needs to move away from ‘silo’ mentality, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday warned that government departments and structures working in “silos” was a huge deterrent to investment and development in the country.

Tabling the presidency budget, Ramaphosa cited the example of how the introduction of stringent visa regulations had a massive impact on the tourism sector.

“The truth is that a lack of coordination between national and provincial government departments and at local government level has not served our country well,” he said.

“We have slid into a pattern of operating in silos, where each government department, each structure of government operates on its own without much reference to each other.”

