Army to be deployed to Cape Town crime hotspots – Cele

Soldiers will be deployed to the streets of crime hotspots in Cape Town following a string of murders in townships in the city, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing after he tabled his budget vote in parliament, Cele said President Cyril Ramaphosa had approved a request for the deployment after he sat down with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This was part of “extraordinary” measures to be deployed following a bloody weekend in the Mother City’s townships where at least 13 people were killed in several shootings in Philippi East over the weekend.

“We are working on the matter of deployment. We have mentioned the places that we’ll be sealing them off,” Cele said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.