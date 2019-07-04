Pandor salutes late former ambassador Khorshed Ginwala

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on Thursday expressed her sadness at the recent death of former ambassador, Dr. Khorshed Ginwala.

Ginwala passed away on Friday, aged 90.

“Dr. Ginwala was one of the pioneers in the fight for freedom in South Africa,” said Pandor.

“Within diplomatic circles, Dr. Ginwala was also a torchbearer – one of democratic South Africa’s first women ambassadors. She represented our country with distinction and paved the way for future generations of women diplomats.”

Ginwala was appointed ambassador to Italy by former president Nelson Mandela. She was the first ambassador of post-apartheid South Africa in Rome, where she served from 1995 to 1999. She was also accredited to Albania and San Marino.

Dr Ginwala was born in India in 1929 and came to South Africa as a child. She studied medicine in Dublin, Ireland.

– African News Agency (ANA)

