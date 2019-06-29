DA is more obsessed with clean audits than service delivery – Tshwane EFF

The Tshwane regional Economic Freedom Fighters office has harshly condemned the city’s administration, claiming that they care more about clean audits than service delivery.

In a statement released on Friday, the Tshwane EFF Chairperson Moafrika Mabogwana alleged that a “cosy relationship” has emerged between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) camps in the city.

“The EFF is not surprised by the cosy relationship that has emerged in Tshwane between the DA and ANC. It is only a matter of time before the two champions of white monopoly capital embraced each other firmly joint at the hip by their pro-business and anti-poor neo-liberal policies,” reads part of the statement.

Mabogwana went on to chronicle events in the Tshwane council that he believes constitutes evidence of this relationship.

Among these events include their voting for more money to be allocated to early childhood development, the “eviction of landless black people” and the sale of municipal land in Sunnyside.

In addition, the ANC and DA reportedly both voted for the budget to be revised downwards to the tune of R100 million.

This differed from the EFF agenda to write off R2.8 billion in debt owed to the city by “poor people” and raise concerns about some provisions of the new supply chain policy which they believe will slow down service delivery even further.

“We are a few days away from the start of the 2019/20 financial year, yet we sit with huge underspending of the 2018/19 budget with R3.3 billion of the operating expenditure not spent, of the R4 billion capital budget, only R2 billion has been spent and grant allocations are not being spent,” wrote Mabogwana.

Tshwane EFF believes that this is evidence that “the DA is more obsessed with clean audits to the extent of compromising service delivery,” adding that this is one of the reasons they called for Solly Msimanga to step down.

“However, what has now become very clear to us is that the only time the DA is prepared to spend money is when it relates to hiring unqualified individuals within the city’s administration and on the egotistical billboard campaign of the mayor to promote himself across the city for just being the mayor,” concluded Mabogwana before promising to continue to represent the interests of the people of Tshwane.

READ NEXT: Tshwane defies ruling, keeps senior official on R150K a month suspension

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.