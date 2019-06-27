Cabinet sets up inter-ministerial committee to prepare for 2021 municipal elections

Cabinet has established an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) to prepare for the 2021 local government elections, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday.

Mthembu told a media briefing on Cabinet’s regular fortnightly meeting that the committee will be headed by Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and would include the ministers of justice, finance, state security and himself as the minister in the presidency.

He recalled that government also established an IMC ahead of the last local government elections in 2016.

“Mainly the work of the committee is to deal with any matters that militate adversely towards the holding of the local government elections, whether they are security related, that is why you have the minister of police being part of it, that is why some might be related to the work of home affairs to help ensure that voters have valid identity documents.”

He said the work of the IMC would include ensuring that outstanding work relating to the fixing of municipal boundaries was concluded.

– African News Agency (ANA)

