City testing water bottle allegedly used to try ‘poison’ Durban acting mayor

Paraffin was allegedly added to the water bottle of eThekwini’s acting mayor, Fawzia Peer, at a full council meeting on Thursday.

City speaker William Mapena told the African News Agency (ANA) on Thursday evening that the water in the bottle “smelled like paraffin”.

But Mapena also told ANA that the police had not been contacted to investigate the incident.

The testing of the water would be done at eThekwini’s own laboratory and if anything untoward were found, it would be sent to the police, said Mapena.

Asked if the water bottle should not first go to police as it could later be claimed any evidence was tainted, Mapena said: “No, it’s our water, we will test it, it’s an internal matter provided by our service provider.”

Asked if the other water bottles used by councillors would be tested, Mapena said they would not.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor Prem Iyer told ANA that once Peer had drunk from the water bottle, she passed it to the speaker.

“The acting mayor had a bottle of mineral water, and she drank from it and [must have] realised it tasted like paraffin. She handed it over to the speaker. The speaker confirmed it and acknowledged that it was paraffin. He then requested all councillors not to drink the water,” said Iyer.

“Fawzia Peer left there and then. Whether she has gone to the doctor or whatever it is, I don’t know. About five or 10 minutes later, someone came and picked up all her bags,” said Iyer.

He said none of the water bottles were removed while he was there. “The acting mayor’s water bottle was still on the speaker’s table.”

Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Nicole Graham, told ANA that the matter was “deeply concerning”.

“[Mapena] started looking around, he was very distracted. He said ‘hold on colleagues, there’s a problem’. Then he said: ‘Please can no one drink the water, it seems as if there is paraffin in one of the water bottles’,” said Graham.

“[Peer] then got up, covering her mouth, and the chief whip escorted her out. We carried on after that, and everyone was very relaxed. I put up my hand I said: ‘Sorry, speaker, are you saying someone put paraffin in Fawzia Peer’s water?’ He replied that there was paraffin in one of the bottles. They didn’t want to be specific as to what was actually going on,” said Graham.

Earlier in the day, African National Congress (ANC) councillors had tried to stop city manager Sipho Nzuza from taking part in the council meeting. There was a physical altercation where people had to step in to diffuse the situation, including Nzuza’s bodyguards.

Peer is acting in place of mayor Zandile Gumede, who has been placed on 30 days leave by the ANC after being charged with graft relating to a 2016 Durban Solid Waste tender.

City manager Nzuza was one of the people who, through the city’s integrity unit, provided information on the alleged graft. It is believed that Nzuza has now turned state witness in the case against the mayor. Gumede is currently out on R50,000 bail.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the municipality said it could confirm that: “Peer complained of the taste of the water she had consumed”.

“For precautionary measures she went to the doctor for a check-up. The water she consumed has been sent to the laboratory for testing. We will wait for the results from the laboratory as well as her doctor’s findings before making any conclusion on the matter,” said the city.

– African News Agency (ANA)

