North West appoints portfolio committee chairs

The North West Provincial Legislature on Tuesday appointed chairpersons of portfolio and standing committees.

Former Mamusa mayor Aron Motswana was appointed to chair the portfolio committee on finance, cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs.

Priscilla Williams will chair the portfolio committee on social development and health.

Former Kgetlengrivier mayor Kim Medupe was appointed to chair the portfolio committee on community safety and transport management, and public works and roads.

Former Kagisano-Molopo mayor Bitsa Lenkopane chairs the economic development and tourism, agriculture, and rural development portfolio committee.

Kabelo Mataboge chairs the committee on education, arts, culture, sports and recreation.

Former provincial secretary of the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) Job Dliso will chair the standing committee on provincial public accounts.

The standing committee on legislative review and implementation of house resolutions will be chaired by Mmoloki Cwaile, while former Rustenburg municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) chair De Wet Nel will chair the standing committee on the oversight of the North West provincial legislature.

– African News Agency

