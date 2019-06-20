Sona2019: NPA, SIU must ensure money stolen from taxpayers is returned

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s asked prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi to bolster efforts to seize the assets of those who stole from the public purse.

In his third State of the Nation address, the president said government had already taken steps to fight corruption and state capture by bolstering the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit, the SA Reserve Bank and the State Security Agency.

“We need to ensure that public money stolen is returned and used to deliver services and much needed basic infrastructure to the poorest communities,” said Ramaphosa.

“We expect that the new SIU Special Tribunal will start its work within the next few months to fast-track civil claims arising from SIU investigations, which are currently estimated to be around R14.7 billion.”

The president made a point of linking poor governance and the financial troubles facing the State and state-owned enterprises to corruption.

“We are committed to building an ethical state in which there is no place for corruption, patronage, rent-seeking and plundering of public money,” he said, his voice growing louder as he uttered these words. MPs applauded the statement.

“We want a corps of skilled and professional public servants of the highest moral standards – and dedicated to the public good.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.