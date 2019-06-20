Sona2019: Economic opportunities to be created for disabled

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night said the coordination of disability initiatives had been moved to the centre of government in response to challenges in creating economic opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address in parliament, Ramaphosa said: “If we are to successfully address the challenge of poverty across society, we need to provide skills and create economic opportunities for persons with disabilities.”

He added that it was a matter of great concern that there were around half a million children of school-going age with disabilities who were not in school.

“We have revived the Presidential Working Group on Disability, and will submit the Protocol on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa to parliament this year for ratification,” the president said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

