SONA2019: Funding for emerging farmers a priority

Funding for emerging farmers was a priority, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday during his state of the nation address in Cape Town.

“We have received the report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, which will now be presented to Cabinet for consideration. The panel’s recommendations will inform the finalisation of a comprehensive, far-reaching and transformative land reform programme,” Ramaphosa said.

“In the immediate term, government will accelerate efforts to identify and release public land that is suitable for smart, urban settlements and for farming.”

At least R3,9 billion had been allocated to the Land Bank in the medium term budget to support black commercial farmers, said Ramaphosa.

The advisory panel, chaired by Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform. The IMC was chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mahlati’s panel was mandated to review, research and suggest models for government to implement a fair and equitable land reform process that tackles the injustices of the past, increases agricultural output, promotes economic growth and protects food security.

– African News Agency (ANA)

