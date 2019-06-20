Sona2019: Ramaphosa names 7 priorities for government

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration will focus on seven key areas in the next five years, he told the country during his State of the Nation address on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa said public finances were limited amid a South African economy that was not growing and government was not “able to do everything at one time”.

The priorities were:

– Economic transformation and job creation;

– Education, skills and health;

– Consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services;

– Spatial integration, human settlements and local government;

– Social cohesion and safe communities;

– A capable, ethical and developmental state; and

– A better Africa and World.

“All our programmes and policies across all departments and agencies will be directed in pursuit of these overarching tasks,” the president said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.