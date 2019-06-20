Sona2019: Housing and land to be allocated in next five years

The South African government plans to provide land to poor South Africans as part of its five-year-plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

“While we have made great progress in providing housing, many South Africans still need land to build homes and earn livelihoods. In the next five years, we will accelerate the provision of well-located housing and land to poor South Africans” he told the country in a speech in parliament.

His party, the governing African National Congress (ANC) in 2017 adopted a policy to expropriate land without compensation. Noting the historical land dispossession, Ramaphosa reminded the country that it was on this day 106 years ago when the apartheid government implemented the Natives Land Act.

“Our people suffered gravely and endured untold hardships as a result of the implementation of the Natives Land Act. The effect of that law are still present with us. More than a century after that grave injustice, we are called upon to forge a South Africa where no person will be slave or pariah, only free and equal and respected.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

