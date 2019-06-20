Sona2019 – Ramaphosa says land, jobs are greatest hardships

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday began his state of the nation address with a reference to the ravages of the historical expropriation of land under the Natives Land Act of 1913 and the hardships created by rampant unemployment.

“The effect of that law that was implemented today 106 years ago are still present with us today.”

“We are called upon to create a South Africa where no person will be a slave nor a pariah,” the president said, before adding that South Africa stood at an “extremely difficult” juncture in its history, 25 years after the end of apartheid.

He said the concern that “rises above all others” was that not enough jobs were created in the country’s struggling economy.

Ramaphosa added that it impacted on all the country’s people.

He said leaders from all political parties heard the plight of voters directly as they travelled through South Africa in the run-up to the May elections amid a call for change.

“In the end it was a message of growth and renewal. The persistent legacy of apartheid has left our country with extreme structural problems.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

