SA waits expectantly on Ramaphosa’s Sona address

MPs, guests and members of the media have started taking their seats in the National Assembly well ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much anticipated State of the Nation address in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

Around an hour and a half before the 7pm scheduled start, journalists were asked to take their seats in the National Assembly while MPs also started moving towards the benches.

Earlier, a number of guests, including senior African National Congress members Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Gwede Mantashe, arrived on the red carpet at parliament on Thursday evening for #SONA2019.

Dlamini-Zuma and Mantashe were joined by the likes of ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, Police Minister Bheki Cele, opposition party leaders including Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, Good Party leader Patricia de Lille, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, as well as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Opposition parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce clear steps to address the failing SA economy as well as programmes to boost job creation.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmuisi Maimane on Thursday said he expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce clear steps to address the failing SA economy.

Pieter Mulder of the Freedom Front Plus said: “We must stop talking about the problems, we know what the problems are. We want to see action.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

