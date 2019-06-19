Opposition party to chair public accounts watchdog again – Magashule

African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule on Wednesday said the ruling party was engaging opposition parties as it would stick to the principle of supporting an opposition candidate to chair parliament’s watchdog committee on public accounts.

“Consistent with the organisation’s commitment to the objective of clean and accountable governance, we have sought to uphold the long-standing principle of appointing to the position of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) an MP from the opposition. To this end we are in the process of consulting with one of the opposition parties represented in parliament on this matter,” he told journalists as he announced the ANC MPs the party was nominating to chair parliament’s oversight committees.

“This is aimed at removing any possibility for bias, either perceived or real, by the committee chairperson when presiding over matters involving members of the executive.”

Themba Godi, of the African People’s Convention, previously chaired Scopa. His party failed to garner enough votes in the May 8 election to secure him a seat in the National Assembly.

While ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the ANC did not have a particular opposition party in mind, the printed version of nominated committee chairpersons lists the Inkatha Freedom Party as the preferred choice.

– African News Agency (ANA)

