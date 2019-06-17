Ramaphosa deeply saddened by road deaths on the R81

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday expressed devastation and sadness at the death of 24 people, who died in a road accident on the R81 in Maphalle, Limpopo.

“The deaths of these people is heartbreaking. It is absolutely devastating to lose so many young lives in this manner,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, I send our deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured, we wish them a speedy recovery.”

His office said that it was understood that the passengers were coming from the June 16 celebrations that took place in Polokwane on Sunday.

“Whilst the cause of the accident is being investigated, President Ramaphosa says for as long as we continue losing so many lives on the road, government can never exhaust urging all road users to obey the rules of the road,” the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa directed all affected authorities to promptly “step up their actions to assist where necessary”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.