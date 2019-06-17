Cape Town approves building plans worth R20bn

The City of Cape Town said on Monday that it has approved building plans to the value of R20.4 billion over a 11-month period, ending 31 May 2019.

The City said a further 8,760 land use applications have been finalized during this time as more people are relocating to Cape Town in search of opportunities and a better life.

The City said it must find a balance between urbanising Cape Town and meeting the demand for well-located housing, while at the same time protecting the unique qualities and natural environment that make the city a sought after destination.

The City assesses all development applications and building plans in terms of the Municipal Planning By-law (MPBL); the City’s Development Management Scheme (DMS) or zoning scheme which determines the land use for every site and land parcel that falls within the City of Cape Town’s municipal boundaries; and the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act.

The City said its Development Management Department has received 21,943 building plan applications from 1 July 2018 to 31 May 2019, and approved 19,585 applications over the same time period.

The approval of development applications usually takes longer when a submission is objected to, or opposed, as the City is compelled by law to notify interested and affected parties of applications that may have an impact on adjacent property owners and residents.

Often the final decision is taken up for review in the high court. These processes take time as the decisions often have a wide impact.

– African News Agency (ANA)

