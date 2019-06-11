Ramaphosa, Mabuza receive report on land reform and agriculture

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Tuesday received the report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

The task of the panel, which was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on land reform chaired by the deputy president, was to advise it on a broad range of policy matters, including restitution, redistribution, tenure security and agricultural support.

It was mandated to review, research and suggest models for the government to implement a fair and equitable land reform process that redresses the injustices of the past, increases agricultural output, promotes economic growth and protects food security.

The panel was further expected to provide perspectives on land policy in the context of persisting land inequality, unsatisfactory land and agrarian reform and uneven urban land development.

The advisory panel was chaired by Dr Vuyo Mahlathi and composed of the following members, embodying a diversity of experience and perspectives on South Africa’s land reform aspirations:

Professor Ruth Hall

Professor Mohammed Karaan

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Ms Bulelwa Mabasa

Dr Thandi Ngcobo

Mr Wandile Sihlobo

Mr Daniel Kriek

Ms Thato Moagi

Mr Nick Serfontein

The work of the IMC and the advisory panel included consultation with various sectors of society over a period of eight months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the team for its work.

“This report is an important step forward in our quest to right the original sin by developing solutions that are not only uniquely South African but most importantly, build a society in which all may share in the wealth of our land.”

The report of the Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture will be tabled to Cabinet before being released publicly.

– African News Agency (ANA)

