Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation to ILO Centenary Conference in Geneva

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday lead the South African delegation to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Centenary Conference in Geneva in Switzerland, where the 108th session of the International Labour Conference will convene under the theme “Building a Better Future with Decent Work”, from June 10 – 21.

Ramaphosa was appointed as co-chair of the ILO’s Global Commission on the Future of Work Report on May 10, 2018, where he and co-chair Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of Sweden led a team of distinguished commissioners mandated to seek recommendations to changes in the global economy as a result of technological advancement, demography, globalisation, and climate change, and how that impacted workers and the nature and future of work, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

The Global Commission on the Future of Work Report was launched internationally on January 22, 2019 at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, marking the start of the centennial year of the ILO. The Future of Work Report made 10 recommendations, guided by a human–centred agenda, which proposed that the social contract could be strengthened by placing people and the work they did at the centre of economic, social policy, and business practice. South Africa hosted the local launch of the report on March 1, 2019 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa would address the high-level sitting of the 108th session of the ILO’s International Labour Conference where the outcomes of the Global Commission on the Future of Work would be presented to invited heads of state and government during the occasion of the centenary celebration of the ILO. The ILO’s International Labour Conference was an annual gathering of governments, labour, and business to deliberate on contemporary issues of mutual interest in global labour markets and adopted international labour standards open to ratification by the 187 member states, the presidency said.

It was 25 years since South Africa re-joined the ILO and had since the advent of democracy adopted legislature and programmes in support of social justice and decent work. In 2018 South Africa hosted the Jobs Summit where all social partners forged a common drive to effectively collaborate in addressing problems to unblock growth in the South African economy and would ensure inclusive growth and create employment in the face of changing world dynamics.

Ramaphosa signed into law the historic National Minimum Wage Act which would bridge the inequality gap by protecting low-paid workers and provided a firm foundation to eradicate poverty.

Ramaphosa would be accompanied by the Minister of Employment and Labour Thembelani Nxesi, and a delegation of National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) members to the Centenary Conference of the ILO and its 108th session of the International Labour Conference, the presidency said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.