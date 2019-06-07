Government 7.6.2019 10:39 pm

Death of General Petso is shocking news, Defence Minister says

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Supplied

The circumstances of the death of Brig General Petso are not yet known.

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said in a statement on Thursday that the untimely death of Brigadier General MK Petso had come as a shock to Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The Ministry said the Military Police and the South African Police Service were investigating the death of Petso, who was the General Officer Commanding Air Force Waterkloof, Pretoria.

“The circumstances of [the death of] Brig General Petso are not yet known and the Military Police in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS) have embarked on a intensive investigation to the death of General Petso,” the statement said.

Mapisa-Nqakula extended her condolences to Petso’s family and relatives, as well as members of Air Force Base Waterkloof, colleagues and the entire air force community.

African News Agency (ANA)

