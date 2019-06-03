Lehari promises not to purge staff in his new department

Newly-appointed North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari has promised not to get rid of anyone as he takes over his new department.

“I am not here to target people. We have accepted that we are under Section 100 (1) administration and will corporate with the intervention team to shorten their stay here. But there should be consultations between the administration team and the head of the department on everything,” Lehari said at the meet and greet session with the departmental management committee.

“I, personally, will never insist on anyone doing wrong and unlawful things. I won’t undermine you, as you are officials and experts in your responsibilities. So, do only that which is possible and what is lawful. I am an approachable person generally and like engaging people.”

Lehari led the education and sport development portfolio since 2016 until North West Premier Job Mokgoro appointed him to lead community safety and transport management last week, following the general election. He replaced Mpho Motlhabane who did not make it in the African National Congress list. Motlhabane was seeded at 24 on the ANC list and the party only won 21 seats.

Lehari said he would meet urgently with North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane to request her to intervene on drugs and weapons in schools.

“We will focus our resources on crime and all hotspots. The department’s work and performance must be profiled and marketed. Our meetings must be short. Consultation is key. Weekly meetings between MEC and HoD office is crucial to ensure smooth and effective implementation by departmental programmes.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.