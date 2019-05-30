It was an honour to serve South Africa, says Jeff Radebe

Former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe, who was replaced when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his reconfigured administration, on Thursday said serving under five presidents since the dawn of democracy was the greatest honour of his life.

“Having headed seven ministries – the department of public works, public enterprises, acting at health; transport; justice and constitutional development, Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation, and energy – for a quarter of a century, it would be an understatement to say that I have found no greater honour to have been trusted by five presidents since the dawn of democracy to serve my country and the people of South Africa,” said Radebe.

“I am proud of the gains I have achieved as a servant leader and the contributions I have made throughout my years in government. I have crisscrossed the length and breadth of this country and the world, with barely a sphere of government I have not participated in. The highs and lows of political life will hold me in good stead for the road ahead.”

Radebe expressed gratitude to Ramaphosa, for having trusted him with the energy department, the last portfolio the former minister headed before the announcement of the new Cabinet on Wednesday night.

“I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for having trusted me with the energy portfolio. I also thank the people of South Africa who remind government every day of the price that was paid for this democracy. May they continue to hold us, as public servants, to account and to remind us of our duty to serve. I wish the new Cabinet well – it is indeed a new dawn for all us,” said Radebe.

Reliving his 25 years in government, Radebe said the quarter of a century meant daily sacrifices, particularly spending time away from family.

“Twenty five years in government has meant time away from loved ones and a busy schedule. The day I made a vow to serve the African National Congress (ANC) was the beginning of a life-long commitment to this country – sacrificially, at times, at the expense of my family,” said Radebe.

“Considering new options, marks a new era for me and my family. I look forward to being able to enjoy the routines of normal life as well as immersing myself into new possibilities. As the saying goes, every next level of our lives will demand a different version of ourselves.”

Radebe is Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law. Radebe is married to Bridgette, who is a sister of Ramaphosa’s wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe. Mrs Radebe and Ramaphosa’s wife are sisters of respected South African business mogul Patrice Motsepe.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.