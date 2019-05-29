Makhura names new executive council that sees Lesufi shifted from education

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced the appointment the new Executive Council, which he said “collectively represents the ANC’s accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas”.

The new council will comprise of the following members:

Panyaza Lesufi: MEC for Finance and e-Government

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: MEC for Education

Faith Mazibuko: MEC for Community Safety

Lebogang Maile: MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA

Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: MEC for Social Development

Jacob Mamabolo: MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure

Tasneem Motara: MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment

Mbali Hlophe: MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Dr Bandile Masuku: MEC for Health

“These newly appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work,” said Makhura in a statement issued on his behalf by Thabo Masebe, spokesperson for the Gauteng provincial government.

The premier said the members of the executive council would be sworn in on Thursday at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg.

– African News Agency (ANA)

