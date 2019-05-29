North West provincial cabinet has ‘integrity and ability’, says Premier Mokgoro

People of integrity and ability have been appointed in the North West provincial cabinet, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Tuesday.

“These are men and women of integrity who have the ability and commitment to accelerate the necessary delivery of services to our people,” he said.

“We are in agreement with one another as the executive council that we are alive to the fact that we are servants of the people and can never be seen as being aloof to the needs of the people of the North West nor should we be behaving in a manner inconsistent with the dictates of our offices.

“It, therefore, remains our posture that these appointments are not a privilege or a means to self-enrichment but a calling to serve those that have cast their votes and entrusted us with the responsibility to provide them with a better life.”

Mokgoro appointed six women in his ten-member executive council (MEC), newcomers to the council were former chairperson of the portfolio committee on culture, arts and traditional affairs, Boitumelo Moiloa, who was appointed as social development MEC; former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League North West provincial chairperson Virginia “Tsotso” Tlhapi who was appointed as arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC; former ANCYL deputy secretary Keneitswe Mosenogi was appointed as the MEC responsible for economic development, environment and tourism.

Gordon Kegakilwe was appointed as cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC.

Other members of the executive council were Motlalepule Rosho who was moved from local government to finance, Mmaphefo Matsemela returned to head education, SA Communist Party provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha was retained as health MEC, Oagile Molapisi is public works and roads MEC.

Former Education MEC Sello Lehari was moved to community safety and transport management replacing Mpho Motlhabane who did not make the cut in the ANC list and Desbo Mohono was retained as MEC responsible for agriculture and rural development.

Mokgoro said the executive council was broadly representative of all the policy directives of the ANC in relation to gender and youth representation, regional representation, experiences and continuity.

“I am of the firm view that, under my leadership, they are fully capable to take forward the aspirations of the people of the North West forward because they represent the best we have to offer at this juncture to tackle the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.”

The provincial departments were merged and some were separated.

The department of education, which was previously joined with sport development, became a stand-alone department.

The department of tourism, which was previously a stand-alone department was merged with economic development and environment.

Mokgoro said reconfiguration of departments and public entities would not result in any job losses.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.