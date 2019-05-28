Eastern Cape premier Mabuyane injects some young blood into cabinet

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday announced a new provincial cabinet, with some young members added to the seasoned team.

The cabinet consists of four MECs from the previous administration, although three of them only joined government during a cabinet reshuffle in March last year.

Weziwe Tikana is the only surviving member of the cabinet from former premier Phumulo Masualle’s administration, and has retained the transport, roads and community safety portfolio.

Mlungisi Mvoko, who became the education MEC in October last year following the death of Mandla Makupula, has been has moved to the finance portfolio, which was previously held by Mabuyane.

Mvoko joined the cabinet in March last year and took over the human settlement portfolio from Helen August, who was moved to the health portfolio.

Taking over the department of education from Mvoko is Fundile Gade, who previously headed the education portfolio committee.

Xolile Nqatha, who was the MEC for rural development since March last year, has been moved to the department of cooperative governance.

The new MEC for rural development is Nomakhosazana Meth, who is the former mayor of OR Tambo District Municipality.

Former human settlement MEC Babalo Madikizela is now the MEC of public works.

Nonqkubela Peters, former chief whip of Sarah Baartman Municipality, has taken over the human settlement portfolio.

Peters is a newcomer in the legislature.

Another newcomer is Sindiswa Gomba, who has been appointed as health MEC. Gomba was a councillor at Buffalo City Metro until April. She joined the legislature as the ANC MPL to replace Thandiswa Marawu, who quit the ANC to join the African Transformation Movement.

When African News Agency asked Mabuyane about the appointment of Gomba in a critical health portfolio, without a medical background, he said Gomba had been heading the ANC health subcommittee in the party’s provincial executive committee.

“She is diligent and can be committed to any work that she is given. I believe that she has the potential, you don’t have to be a doctor to head the health portfolio. You need a leader who will make the doctors and health administrators do their work,” said Mabuyane.

Another newly appointed MEC is Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni, who takes the position of sports and culture MEC. Nkomonye-Bayeni has been an MPL since 2014.

Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi was appointed MEC of social development.

– African News Agency (ANA)

