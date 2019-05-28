Mokgoro appoints six women out of ten MECs in North West

Six women were appointed in the North West ten-member provincial government, as the newly appointed premier takes forward the ANC’s policy on gender equality, easily passing the 50/50 balance in political representation between men and women in government.

Premier Job Mokgoro appointed four new members to the executive council with Boitumelo Moiloa heading the social development portfolio and former ANC Youth League North West provincial chairperson Tsotso Tlhapi appointed as arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC.

Also new on the block is former ANCYL deputy secretary Keneitswe Mosenogi, who is MEC responsible for economic development, environment and tourism, and Gordon Kegakilwe, who has served previously in the North West legislature, is the new MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs.

Motlalepule Rosho has moved from local government to finance, Mmaphefo Matsemela has returned to head education, SA Communist Party provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha has been retained as health MEC and Oagile Molapisi is public works and roads MEC.

Former Education MEC Sello Lehari has moved to community safety and transport management, replacing Mpho Motlhabane, who has not made the cut on the ANC list.

Desbo Mohono has been retained as MEC responsible for agriculture and rural development.

– African News Agency (ANA)

