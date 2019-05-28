All smiles for Ramaphosa and Mabuza at swearing-in

Deputy President David Mabuza was on Tuesday sworn in as a member of the National Assembly.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria as President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise watched.

Mabuza last week asked to clear his name before he could take his oath as an MP and was sworn in, paving the way for his possible re-appointment as deputy president.

Mabuza met with the integrity commission of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Friday to discuss adverse findings that had been levelled against him and 21 others.

The deputy president’s swearing in could also clear the way for Ramaphosa to announce his new cabinet.

– African News Agency (ANA)

