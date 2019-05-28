Government 28.5.2019 04:44 pm

All smiles for Ramaphosa and Mabuza at swearing-in

ANA
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng swears David Mabuza in as an MP while Cyril Ramaphosa looks on. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The president was reportedly lobbying the deputy president to take up his position again.

Deputy President David Mabuza was on Tuesday sworn in as a member of the National Assembly.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria as President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise watched.

Mabuza last week asked to clear his name before he could take his oath as an MP and was sworn in, paving the way for his possible re-appointment as deputy president.

Mabuza met with the integrity commission of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Friday to discuss adverse findings that had been levelled against him and 21 others.

The deputy president’s swearing in could also clear the way for Ramaphosa to announce his new cabinet.

– African News Agency (ANA)

