Makhura postpones his Gauteng Cabinet announcement

Gauteng premier David Makhura being sworn-in at the provincial legislature. PHOTO: Supplied

A media alert on his announcement initially scheduled for Tuesday was withdrawn on Monday evening.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura had to postpone the announcement of his provincial executive council to further consult with the governing African National Congress, his office said on Tuesday.

Provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said: “The premier is still finalising consultation on the matter within the governing party. A new date will be communicated in due course.”

At least one of the members of the executive council (MEC), Barbara Creecy, was sworn in as a member of Parliament last week.

Creecy, who headed Gauteng’s Treasury, was one of the longest-serving members of the provincial legislature, having been MEC for sports and recreation and later education. She joined the legislature in 1994 and was once a deputy chief whip.

Makhura has to consider gender parity when appointing MECs after the ANC national executive committee agreed that in provinces where premiers are men, at least 60% of the provincial executive must be constituted by women. In instances where the premier is a woman, a 50-50 representation in the provincial executive applies.

The ANC clinched Gauteng by the skin of its teeth in the May 8 general elections. With 50.19% of the votes, the ANC secured 37 seats in the legislature, followed by the Democratic Alliance with 20 and the Economic Freedom Fighters at third spot with 11 seats.

– African News Agency

