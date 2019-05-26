Ramaphosa won’t announce Cabinet on Monday, says presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet later this week – not on Monday as speculated in the media, the presidency said.

“The presidency has noted media reports that President Ramaphosa is expected to announce the members of the new executive tomorrow, Monday 27 May 2019. The presidency wishes to advise that the announcement will be made later in the week,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

The Constitution stipulates that the president had to assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly, and thereafter appoint a cabinet and assign its powers and functions.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representivity, and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the 6th administration forward,” the presidency said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

