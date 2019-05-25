US congratulates Ramaphosa on his inauguration as president

The United States has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration on Saturday.

“The United States joins the people of South Africa and the world in congratulating Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration as President of the Republic of South Africa and in congratulating members of the sixth democratically-elected National Assembly,” the US Embassy in Pretoria said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing our work alongside South Africa to promote economic growth and two-way trade and investment, as well as to support South Africa’s efforts to end the HIV/Aids epidemic through the US president’s emergency plan for Aids relief (PEPFAR).

“We value our relationship with South Africa and will continue to invest in the partnership with the new government, as well as in our people-to-people engagement through our educational, cultural, and professional exchange programs,” the US statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

