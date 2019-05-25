Government 25.5.2019 08:20 pm

US congratulates Ramaphosa on his inauguration as president

ANA
South Africans celebrate President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

South Africans celebrate President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

‘We value our relationship with South Africa and will continue to invest in the partnership with the new government.’

The United States has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration on Saturday.

“The United States joins the people of South Africa and the world in congratulating Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration as President of the Republic of South Africa and in congratulating members of the sixth democratically-elected National Assembly,” the US Embassy in Pretoria said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing our work alongside South Africa to promote economic growth and two-way trade and investment, as well as to support South Africa’s efforts to end the HIV/Aids epidemic through the US president’s emergency plan for Aids relief (PEPFAR).

“We value our relationship with South Africa and will continue to invest in the partnership with the new government, as well as in our people-to-people engagement through our educational, cultural, and professional exchange programs,” the US statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nigeria’s First Lady urges Africans to listen to Malema’s advice to Ramaphosa 25.5.2019
DA will support Ramaphosa if he acts in the interests of SA, says Maimane 25.5.2019
South Africans chose hope – Ramaphosa 25.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition